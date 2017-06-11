Surda mine disruption will impact Hindustan Copper in Jharkhand

The mining disruption at the Surda copper mine will affect the state-owned Hindustan Copper Limited (HCL) in Jharkhand for sometime.

The India Resources Ltd (IRL), the mining contractor has terminated the contract to operate the mine with effect from June 2.

"We have identified working for an alternative contractor for operating the mine, but we are unable to give any time frame by when the new operator will be in place," a Hindustan Copper official told PTI.

Moreover, he added that the cost of production for Hindustan Copper was expected to rise. IPL claimed that the key reason for termination of mining contract was the inability to receive reimbursement of the 40 per cent increase in statutory wages, made effective by government since January 2017 as a result of Hindustan Copper triggering strikes by workers.

Hindustan Copper contested the claim under the terms of contract. They said that both had mutually agreed to extend the contract for nine months from April, 2017.

The company said measures to restore normal production from the mines by deploying a new contractor was likely to take sometime. The production activities of Surda mine are currently affected and the production in May dipped to just 25 MT which is one tenth of normal production, according to officials.