May 08, 2017 12:55 PM IST | Source: Reuters
Supreme Court exempts farm, construction vehicles from Euro-IV order: Report
The government is finalising new emission norms for tractors, the reports said.
The Supreme Court has exempted farm and construction vehicles from Euro IV order, local TV channels reported on Monday, a move that could help tractor makers like Mahindra and Mahindra and Escorts Ltd .
The government is finalising new emission norms for tractors, the reports said.India has already banned sales of vehicles running on older Euro III compliant fuel technology from April 1.