Stocks
May 05, 2017 03:58 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Strides Shasun gains on clearing US FDA audit for its Puducherry API plant

Puducherry API plant was inspected from May 1-5. Two other facilities of Strides including its API plant in Cuddalore and oral dosage facility in Puducherry were inspected by US FDA last month and cleared with Zero 483 Status.

Strides Shasun gains on clearing US FDA audit for its Puducherry API plant

Viswanath Pilla

Moneycontrol News

Drug maker Strides Shasun on Friday said that its active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) plant in Puducherry was recently inspected by US drug regulator and the approval was renewed with ‘Zero 483’ status.

This means there were no issues raised by the regulator.

Puducherry API plant was inspected from May 1-5. Two other facilities of Strides including its API plant in Cuddalore and oral dosage facility in Puducherry were inspected by US FDA last month and cleared with Zero 483 Status.

The Company’s flagship Facility (KRSG Gardens) in Bangalore was also inspected and cleared by US FDA in June 2016 without any observations, the company said.

"With this, the Company’s last four US FDA inspections were successfully completed without any observations," Strides said in a statement.

“We are delighted with the outcome of the recent US FDA inspection at three of our main facilities," said Shashank Sinha, group CEO of Strides Shasun.

"This is a strong endorsement of our significant investment and ongoing focus on compliance integrity. We remain committed to meet and exceed the expectation of the authorities in the challenging regulatory landscape as it continues to evolve,” he added.

Shares of Strides rose 0.42 percent and were trading at 1046.20 on BSE at 3.14 pm, while the benchmark Sensex declined 0.91 percent to 29,852.85 points.

