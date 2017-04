On Storyboard, watch John Montgomery, Global EVP-Brand Safety, GroupM speak about viewability and ad fraud.

Also on the show, Rajesh Agarwal, Co-Founder, Micromax Informatics, Shubhajit Sen, Chief Marketing Officer, Micromax Informatics and actor Anil Kapoor speak on the new campaign for Micromax air conditioners. They also discuss their plans of becoming a complete consumer electronics company and a tribute to Vinod Khanna, the film actor who featured in an iconic TVC for Cinthol.