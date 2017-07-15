Storyboard: AAAI Lifetime Achievement Awarded to Roda Mehta

On this episode of Storyboard, the Advertising Agencies Association of India announced Roda Mehta as the recipient of this year's Lifetime Achievement Award and we take you to the award ceremony. As promised we also bring you the conversation with Michael Roth, Chairman and CEO, IPG, straight from Cannes Lions.Watch accompanying videos for more...
