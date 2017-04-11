StayZilla co-founder Yogendra Vasupal gets bail in cheating case

Moneycontrol News

The Madras High Court today granted a conditional bail to StayZilla co-founder Yogendra Vasupal in a cheating case filed against him by a Chennai-based advertisement firm.

Terming the case as a business dispute between two businessmen, Justice S Baskaran in his order said that the accused is granted bail on a condition to deposit Rs 40 lakh to the account of the crime number in the Magistrate Court.

Vasupal was arrested on March 14 following a complaint by Jigsaw Advertising for defrauding a sum of Rs 1.69 crore. The issue became public when an emergency e-mail by co-founder Sachit Singhi to investors Nexus Venture Partners and Matrix Partners asking for help was made public on social media.

In a blog post on March 15, Vasupal said that the dispute with Jigsaw Advertising was because of a severe deficiency of services, even though Stayzilla had already paid it about Rs 6.5 crore.

He also mentioned that he and another co-founder Sachit Singhi had received veiled threats to their families adding that Sachit got some doll delivered to his home on March 9th with the image of his son.

Post the arrest, Vasupal's wife Rupal Yogendra told Moneycontorl.com: "What should have at the max been a civil court case is turned into something else altogether. Being treated as criminals for years of an earnest effort to run a Pvt Ltd. Please note that Yogi has not confessed to any of these false allegations despite all day's grilling at the station yesterday. Family in distress. Prayers needed."

Later, founders of 73 startups in the country wrote an open letter to Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh requesting a fair investigation into the Stayzilla issue.

The letter sent to the Union Home Minister is supported by Paytm CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma, Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal, and former Infosys CFO Mohandas Pai among others.

On February 23, Yogendra Vasupal announced that StayZilla is going to halt its operations in its current form and will go with a reboot with a different business model.

Stating the reasons for the failure he said, ?The travel marketplace does not have local network effects and, therefore, we can?t really take a focused city-by-city approach in terms of matching supply and demand. The demand and supply for homestays were non-existent 18 months back, excluding a few small pockets. As a result, we had to invest extensively in both sides of the marketplace, creating homestays as well as guests who would choose a homestay across the country.?

?This was further exacerbated by the discounting based growth rampant in the travel industry since 2015. Forced to match prices, we could not even recoup what we put in, necessitating very large capital requirement simply to sustain growth,? he added.

Founded in 2005, the company raised a total of USD 33.5 million from investors Matrix Partners India, Indian Angel Network and Nexus Venture Partners.