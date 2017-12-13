Staff union may bid for Pawan Hans but co's Delhi heliport not part of sale

The employee union of Pawan Hans is also likely to bid for the government’s 51 percent stake in the helicopter services operator, a senior official with the Ministry of Civil Aviation said today. The Finance Ministry’s department of investment promotion and asset management has called for submission of bids for the state-owned company by December 15.

Oil and Natural Gas Corporation owns 49 percent stake in the company and has so far not expressed its intent on selling or retaining the stake.

As per the guidelines applied to all cases of divestment by the department, eligibility norms are slightly diluted for bids by employees. According to divestment norms, if the bid is submitted through a consortium, the employees must contribute at least 10 percent of the financial bid. The employee bid will have the right to match the highest offer provided it is within 10 percent of it.

According to the information available on the department of investment promotion and asset management, the company’s heliport at Rohini in Delhi will be hived off into a separate company.

“The MRO (maintenance, repair and operations) facilities at Rohini, post the hive-off, will be available for use on commercial terms as decided by the heliport operating company, the document on the department’s website said.