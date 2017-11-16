SSG Capital buys 34.42% stake in Cox & Kings arm

Travel services provider Cox & Kings today said private equity firm SSG Capital Management has acquired 34.42 per cent stake in its subsidiary Prometheon Holdings (UK) Ltd.

Prometheon is the holding company of Holidaybreak, which houses brands such as Travel Works and Meininger.

Holidaybreak is a specialist holiday group with market leading positions in the UK and other major European markets.

In a regulatory filing, Cox & Kings said that SSG Capital Management through its investee company has acquired 34.42 per cent stake in Prometheon Holdings (UK) Ltd.

Cox & Kings owns 65.6 per cent of Holidaybreak, while SSG Capital Management has 2.72 per cent in Cox & Kings Ltd.

Its stock was trading 0.78 per cent up at Rs 252.45 on BSE.