Nov 16, 2017 01:57 PM IST

SSG Capital buys 34.42% stake in Cox & Kings arm

Prometheon is the holding company of Holidaybreak, which houses brands such as Travel Works and Meininger.

PTI
 
 
Travel services provider Cox & Kings today said private equity firm SSG Capital Management has acquired 34.42 per cent stake in its subsidiary Prometheon Holdings (UK) Ltd.

Holidaybreak is a specialist holiday group with market leading positions in the UK and other major European markets.

In a regulatory filing, Cox & Kings said that SSG Capital Management through its investee company has acquired 34.42 per cent stake in Prometheon Holdings (UK) Ltd.

Cox & Kings owns 65.6 per cent of Holidaybreak, while SSG Capital Management has 2.72 per cent in Cox & Kings Ltd.

Its stock was trading 0.78 per cent up at Rs 252.45 on BSE.

