you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Apr 20, 2017 10:23 PM IST | Source: PTI

SpiceJet to offer in-flight entertainment

No-frills airline SpiceJet will soon offer in-flight entertainment services wherein passengers can shop and stream movies during the flights. In this regard, a Letter of Intent (LoI) has been inked with Lufthansa Systems and the services are expected to be available for the fliers this year.

The new service would allow passengers to do shopping, stream movies, cricket and other content from select platforms offered by the airline, a release said. Lufthansa Systems would equip SpiceJet planes with BoardConnect Portable -- a Mobile Streaming Unit (MSU). According to the release, these units can be mounted or removed without affecting other components in the aircraft and "eliminates high costs for hardware, fitting and certification".

An integrated modem allows rapid wireless updates of content while the aircraft is on the ground, the release said. In the near future, passengers can access a variety of entertainment and e-commerce offers of SpiceJet during a flight via their own smart phones and tablets, it added.

"SpiceJet expects to be the first low cost carrier in India to provide this unique entertainment and shopping experience to its customers," the airline's CMD Ajay Singh said. The airline, which has a fleet of 49 planes, operates an average of 342 flights daily.

