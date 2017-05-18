SpiceJet rolls out e-boarding facility at Bengaluru airport

SpiceJet's passengers flying out of the Bengaluru airport will now no longer have to stand in long queues for boarding with the aerdrome operator BIAL rolling out an automated boarding process.

The facility, e-Gate, enables SpiceJet to integrate DCS (Departure Control System) to an automated boarding gate. The service has been implemented in association with Australia -based Elenium Automation, the budget carrier said.

SpiceJet is the first carrier to use the e-boarding facility at the Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport. Under the facility, a passenger just has to scan his boarding pass and it takes less than five seconds to complete the boarding procedure, the airline said in a release today.

Early results point to speeding up of the boarding process, making it simpler for passengers to board and leading to quicker aircraft turnaround times, SpiceJet said.

With the new mechanism in place, SpiceJet has accomplished the boarding procedure of a complete flight via single boarding lane in just about 8-10 minutes, cutting down the boarding times from the existing 25 minutes, it said.

"At BIAL, we are constantly working on new technologies that will, in turn, help airlines provide a superlative service to their customers. The e-Gate boarding facility is one such innovation," said Bengaluru International Airport Ltd (BIAL) president (airport operations) Hari Marar.

According to SpiceJet, for e-Gate facility, passengers simply need to scan their paper/mobile boarding pass – including wearable devices like smart watches – to process self-boarding from these automated units.

"We have always been a technology-adaptive airline and the sole objective (of making e-Gate available to SpiceJet passengers) has been to drive a seamless passenger flow with enhanced security standards," said Glory Nelson, senior vice- president for IT at SpiceJet.