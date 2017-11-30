South Indian Bank raises Rs 490 cr via bonds

Kerala-based South Indian Bank on Wednesday announced raising of funds of Rs 490 crore by way of private placements of Basel III compliant Tier 2 Bonds.

Besides augmenting Tier 2 capital, this exercise would further strengthen bank's Capital Adequacy Ratio (CAR) to support the targeted business growth, the bank said in a release.

"The infusion of fresh capital would improve the CAR by 108 bps, which will take care of the capital requirement for the coming year at the targeted business growth of 18 per cent," South Indian Bank, MD and CEO, V G Mathew said.

The capital position of SIB as on September 30, 2017 was 11.74 per cent which is well above the minimum required level of 10.25 per cent, the release said.