Nov 16, 2017 04:06 PM IST | Source: PTI

Sony ventures into local production with 'Padman'

The studio will distribute the film globally and has also tied up with co-producers KriArj Entertainment.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Sony Pictures Entertainment India has ramped up its local production in India with Akshay Kumar-starrer "Padman".

The studio will distribute the film globally and has also tied up with co-producers KriArj Entertainment.

The Hindi movie, featuring Sonam Kapoor and Radhika Apte in important roles, will release on January 26.

Directed by R Balki, the film is based on the life of Arunachalam Muruganantham, who invented the first low-cost sanitary napkins in India.

Sanford Panitch, president of Sony's Columbia Pictures division, said, "Akshay is the rarest of artists, not only is he the definition of movie star and producer, but what makes him and Twinkle so special is that they have found a way with this film to make a wonderfully affecting and heartwarming movie that also can impact social change."

Akshay Kumar said "Padman" is a special film for him for many reasons.

"It is a story that has universal resonance and Balki has brought it to life beautifully. Sanford and the Sony Pictures team are ideally placed to take the film to audiences worldwide and we look forward to sharing this journey with them," the National Award-winning actor added.

Calling "Padman" a celebration of a "true, indigenous inventor", Vivek Krishnani, managing director, Sony Pictures Entertainment, India said, "We are indeed excited to partner with Akshay, Mrs. Funnybones Movies and KriArj Entertainment on PadMan."

KriArj producer Arjun N Kapoor said, "We couldn't have had better creative forces combined than Akshay Kumar, Balki and Twinkle Khanna to portray this extraordinary tale of an ordinary man.

