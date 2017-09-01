Sony's new launches Xperia XZ1, Xperia XZ1 Compact to get Android 8.0 Oreo out of the box

Moneycontrol News

Sony has unveiled its three new smartphone models at IFA, Berlin. The new models i.e. Xperia XZ1, Xperia XZ1 Compact and Xperia XA1 Plus come with unique and eye-catchy features.

According to several reports, Xperia XZ1 and XZ1 compact will be one of the first phones to get Android Oreo out of the box. Xperia A1 Plus will have Android Nougat but it will receive an OTA update later to upgrade to Android Oreo.

Xperia XZ1

The Xperia XZ1 which, according to Deccan Chronicle will cost, Rs 45,000, is powered by 64-bit Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 SoC. The smartphone comes with a 5.2 inch full HD display with 1080x1920 pixel resolution. It has 4 GB RAM and 64 GB of internal storage that can be expanded to 256 GB. It also features a Corning Gorilla Glass 5 to protect the screen and a fingerprint sensor has been incorporated in the home button.

The phone comes with a Motion Eye 19MP Exmor RS sensor camera that can capture slow motion videos at 960 fps. Powered by a 2700mAh battery which is supported by Quick Charge 3.0 technology, the phone is water and dust resistant.

Xperia XZ1 compact

Xperia XZ1 compact, while having internal specifications similar to the XZ1 has distinct features. The model comes with a 4.6 inch HD display and 720x1280 pixel resolution. Besides the 13MP rear camera, the phone will have an 18 MP camera on the front.

It also has 32 GB internal storage that can be expanded up to 256 GB using the micro SD card. The model is slated to cost around Rs 38,500.

Xperia XA1 Plus

The Xperia XA1 Plus, whose price is yet be announced, comes with a 23MP rear camera and 8 MP camera in the front. Powered by a 64-bit octa-core MediaTek Helio P20 SoC, the model has a 5.5 inch full HD display and 1080x1920 pixel resolution.

It has a 4 GB RAM and 32 GB inbuilt storage that can be expanded up to 256 GB. The phone runs using a 3420 mAh battery that is supported by Quick Charge 2.0+. The price of the model has not yet ben announced.