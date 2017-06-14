Some employees in India are willing to work for cos even with bad ethics: EY

Moneycontrol News

Ethical leadership is a worrying issue in India, but a large number of people are still willing to work for organisations with a bad ethics record, a recent study by consultancy EY has found.

According to EY’s “Asia-Pacific (APAC) Fraud Survey, Economic Uncertainty or Unethical Conduct: How should over-burdened compliance functions respond?” survey, ethical leadership was a worrisome issue in India and 57 percent respondents said senior management tends to overlook dubious actions of employees to attain corporate targets.

As many as 58 percent Indian respondents, however, are still willing to work for organisations involved in major bribery or fraud case. This number is still lower than China (at 66 percent) but higher than the average of other Asia-Pacific nations (49 percent).

The consultancy interviewed nearly 1,700 respondents which included employees of large companies in 14 APAC territories.

Ethical conduct and work culture have been the central theme of the ongoing battle at ride-hailing app company Uber, which has resulted in the removal of several top executives. Uber CEO Travis Kalanick, who took a leave of absence from the company on Tuesday.

Must read – Uber CEO’s role must be reviewed and reallocated: Eric Holder report

EY’s survey also highlights a perceived lack of leadership in the APAC region.

Of the 100 respondents in India, 78 percent said bribery and corrupt practices occur widely in the country, 31 percent said they would offer cash payments to win or retain business, and 37 percent said management would bring forward sales and revenues before time to meet revenue targets.

About one in five respondents said breaches related to ethical standards and regulations are not investigated by organisations, while 15 percent said organisations have not taken action against employees for breaching ethical standards or regulations.

As many as 71 percent of Indian respondents said they would be unwilling to use whistle-blowing hotlines, for reasons such as insufficient protection for whistle-blowers, fear of negative impact on their career, and that the confidentiality of the report would not be maintained.

Also read: Uber CEO Travis Kalanick tells employees why he is going on leave

The issue is similar in nearly all of APAC region. “Part of the issue is that a worrying number of employees don’t trust their organisations. Substantially more employees would rather report wrongdoing through an external channel, such as the police or a government authority, than use an internal whistleblowing hotline,” said Chris Fordham, EY Asia-Pacific Leader, Fraud Investigation & Dispute Services.

About 18 percent said that they have had information or concerns but have withheld them due to internal pressure.

One in 4 respondents said organisations have not taken action against employees for breaching anti-bribery and anti-corruption policies.