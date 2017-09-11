Solvent cos file for voluntary liquidation as procedure gets simpler under IBC 2016

Moneycontrol News

With the process of liquidating companies becoming easier under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016, it's not only the stressed companies that are taking the winding-up route but also some solvent companies are filing for voluntary liquidation.

These firms are financially-sound and are capable of settling their dues but want to shut shop for other reasons.

The government on March 31, 2017 notified the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (Voluntary Liquidation Process) Regulations, 2016. The regulations provide for the process of initiating voluntary liquidation by a corporate person — companies, limited liability partnerships and any other persons incorporated with limited liability.

A firm can initiate a voluntary liquidation process when a majority of its directors or designated partners of a limited liability partnership make a declaration that the firm has no debt or it will be able to pay its debts in full from the proceeds of the assets to be sold in the liquidation.

At present, 27 companies have filed for voluntary liquidation under the regulation according to a Hindu Business Line report.

Some of these firms choose to shut down as they don’t want to carry on their business or were special purpose vehicles formed to carry out certain projects that have come to an end.

Earlier, a company wishing to liquidate operations voluntarily had to abide by the Companies Act, 1956, which was a long drawn process and consisted of 38 sections, while the current regulation has only one section.

Very few companies opted for voluntary liquidation in the past.