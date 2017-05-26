SoftBank Corp appoints India-born Rajeev Misra to board of directors

Moneycontrol News

SoftBank has announced the induction of India-born Rajeev Misra who has been heading the firm's Vision Fund since over seven months, into the company's board of members.

Earlier this month, SoftBank CEO and President Masayoshi Son signed a deal with the Saudi Government raising USD 93 billion capital for his Vision Fund.

SoftBank Group and Saudi Arabia's main sovereign wealth fund have committed to invest over USD 93 billion in technology sectors such as artificial intelligence and robotics. This will be the world's largest tech innovation.

The Softbank Vision Fund is expected to target long-term investment in firms that seek to target the next leg of innovation.

Before heading the Vision Fund, Misra was the head of strategic finance at SoftBank. He joined SoftBank in November 2014.

Misra has also served as the global head of credit at financial services firm UBS. SoftBank has funded a bunch of start-ups in India including e-commerce firm Snapdeal, wallet firm Paytm and cab aggregator Ola, among others.