App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Jan 07, 2018 08:12 PM IST | Source: PTI

Sobha's Q3 sales bookings jump 92% to Rs 751 crore

The Bengaluru-based developer had sold properties worth Rs 390.8 crore in the year ago period.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Realty firm Sobha Ltd's sales bookings increased by 92 per cent to Rs 750.9 crore during the third quarter this fiscal on higher volumes and better average realisation.

The Bengaluru-based developer had sold properties worth Rs 390.8 crore in the year ago period.

According to an operational update, Sobha sold 9,33,365 sq ft (square feet) area during the third quarter, up 52 per cent from 6,13,652 sq ft in the same period last fiscal.

The average price realisation increased to Rs 8,045 per sq ft from Rs 6,369 per sq ft during the period under review.

related news

Besides Bengaluru, Sobha has real estate projects in Gurgaon, Chennai, Kochi, Thrissur, Calicut, Coimbatore, Mysore and Pune.

During April-December period of this fiscal, Sobha's sales bookings increased by 41 per cent to nearly Rs 2,050 crore compared to Rs 1,455.3 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.

In the first nine months of this fiscal, the company has crossed the sales bookings figure of entire last fiscal of Rs 2,012 crore.

In volume terms, sales bookings increased to 26.09 lakh sq ft during April-December 2017 from 22.78 lakh sq ft in the same period last fiscal.

Sobha expects that it would be able to sustain this improvement in operational performance in the coming quarters as well.

In the third quarter of 2017-18, the company launched two projects in Bengaluru and Thrissur, with a combined saleable area of 0.98 million sq ft.

On the real estate sector, Sobha said it was a difficult phase as sales and new launches were subdued.

"However, with the prices stabilising over the last few years and home loan interest rates at a decade low, buying a home has never been attractive in the last 15 years or so," Sobha said.

Going forward, the company expects the real estate sector to consolidate and witness revival in both demand and supply.

tags #Companies

most popular

These 10 stocks surged up to 400% in 2017, but still have potential to return up to 54%

These 10 stocks surged up to 400% in 2017, but still have potential to return up to 54%

SBI likely to slash minimum balance requirement for savings accounts

SBI likely to slash minimum balance requirement for savings accounts

Focus on small & midcaps; 3 stocks which can give returns up to 10% in short term

Focus on small & midcaps; 3 stocks which can give returns up to 10% in short term

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.