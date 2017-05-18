Snapdeal refutes sellers’ claims of unpaid dues, vendors hit back

Moneycontrol News

In response to sellers’ claims regarding unpaid dues by Snapdeal, the Delhi-based e-commerce company has squarely denied having any such pending outstanding. Earlier this week, the sellers had requested the authorities to seek a stay on the merger of Snapdeal with Flipkart, until their dues are settled.

Earlier this week, the sellers had requested the authorities to seek a stay on the merger of Snapdeal with Flipkart, until their dues are settled.

Snapdeal last week signed a non-binding letter of intent for its merger with Flipkart. At least 2,100 sellers under the All India Online Vendors Association (AIOVA) are estimated to have outstanding dues of about Rs 1.2 crore.

The company said that the payments are made to sellers at least 6-10 times per month and “typically sellers receive their payments within 3-5 days of the sale of their goods.”

The sellers under All India Online Vendors Association (AIOVA), however, responded quickly and strongly refuted Snapdeal’s claims. The association said that the company is falsely claiming to make payments within 3-5 days. The association now plans to take a legal action against Snapdeal and approach the commerce ministry regarding non-payment of dues.

The association said that the company is falsely claiming to make payments within 3-5 days. AIOVA now plans to take legal action against Snapdeal and will approach the commerce ministry regarding non-payment of dues.

A statement by Snapdeal brushed the issue aside, saying any occasional seller disputes are handled through a robust grievance redressal mechanism, consistent with seller policies and contractual agreements.

The company pointed out that only those cases which are under investigation have pending payments.

“Details are awaited from sellers in support of the claims made by them. In these cases, sellers have so far failed to provide required justification for their claims despite multiple attempts by Snapdeal to facilitate these settlements. These are minor amounts, which will get paid basis information provided by sellers and in accordance with the contracts and seller policies,” said Sanjay Agarwal, Senior Vice President, Finance Operations, Snapdeal.

The sellers, on the other hand, say that Snapdeal’s claim of a robust grievance redressal mechanism is a farce and that the seller helpline 18004190050 was shut down in March without any notice.

AIOVA in its response to Snapdeal’s media release claims that the sellers’ representatives met Kunal Bahl several times to voice their concerns, but they never replied or acknowledged their concerns, “Even when we supported it with valid documents.”

“Their press release nowhere mentions the meeting which was held with Snapdeal’s top management and sellers’ representatives who had submitted all above mentioned data way back in March,” AIOVA alleges.

AIOVA further adds that Snapdeal has not responded to their representative post the meeting and that Snapdeal is illegally utilizing seller’s funds for purposes such as investment in Freecharge and marketing.