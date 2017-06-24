Snapdeal files FIR, accuses former GoJavas promoter Praveen Sinha of 'forgery'

Moneycontrol News

Softbank-backed e-commerce firm Snapdeal, which is in talks for a sale with rival Flipkart, has registered a first information report (FIR) naming Praveen Sinha and Randhir Singh, the then promoters of Quickdel Logistics, the parent firm of logistics unit GoJavas accusing them of cheating and forgery.

The FIR has been registered on June 23 with the Economic Offences Wing of Delhi Police.

Moneycontrol has reviewed a copy of the FIR, which alleges that in 2014, the promoters of Quickdel, i.e., Randhir Singh, Praveen Sinha and Ashish Chaudhary offered the complainant (Snapdeal) the logistics services of Quickdel.

Snapdeal alleges in the FIR that promoters offered assurance that Quickdel had the required expertise to safely deliver products and goods to end-consumers on behalf of registered sellers.

"Based on these representations and assurances, now known to be false and dishonest, the complainant was falsely inducted into entering a master logistics services agreement dated September 22, 2014 with Quickdel," says a copy of the report.

"The accused persons have deliberately committed cognizable offences, including cheating, forgery, breach of trust, conspiracy and criminal misappropriation of valuable securities and have defrauded the complainant to the tune of several crores of rupees," Snapdeal alleged.

Snapdeal had acquired around 49 percent stake in GoJavas, with an aim to boost its logistics in 2015 in two consecutive rounds of cash infusion.

The first round happened in March 2015 when Snapdeal bought a 20 percent stake in GoJavas for Rs 120 crore. By October, it against invested Rs 117 crore for an additional stake.

"The funds invested by complainant (Snapdeal) were dishonestly and fraudulently siphoned off and misappropriated by and at the behest of the accused persons," Snapdeal further alleged.

Snapdeal did not immediately respond to an email query sent. Over a call with Moneycontrol, Sinha said he wasn't yet aware of such an FIR.

The development comes at a time when the due diligence is being conducted by Flipkart ahead of agreeing to acquire Snapdeal.