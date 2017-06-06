Skipper Limited plans to train 10,000 aspiring plumbers with Indian Plumbing Skill Council

Moneycontrol News

Pipes and polymer product firm Skipper Limited plans to train over 10,000 aspiring plumbers in association with the Indian Plumbing Skill Council (IPSC), the company said in a release.

Skipper will contribute over Rs 1 crore to the training programme, a company official told Moneycontrol.

IPSC has taken up vocational training of plumbers and provides recognized certification in accordance with National Skill Development Corporation standards. In this case, Skipper Ltd. is funding IPSC for the project.

“Since there is no basic certification available for plumbing, IPSC certified plumbers will have an edge in getting jobs in government approved projects and others,” said Skipper Ltd’s Senior Manager Kalyan Saha.

The training entails basic plumbing techniques as well as on job training. Since plumbing has increasingly become technology driven, such trainings are important, said Mr. Saha.

IPSC has defined 25 job roles including that of foreman, assistant plumber, general plumber, and site engineer, and so on. Post-training the candidates are assessed and certified for respective job roles.

This training initiative will be part of the company's Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) activity. Moreover, as the trained plumbers get to understand the role of good quality plumbing installations, they may recommend Skipper’s products at their work place, hopes Saha.

The government has been trying to boost skill training through its arms National Skill Development Agency (NSDA), National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC), National Skill Development Fund (NSDF) and 33 Sector Skill Councils (SSCs), as it tries to make people employable.

Majority of India’s workforce, which is over 90 percent, is in the informal sector where there is no job or social security, and payment is very poor. “Lack of access to infrastructure services and the inadequate education and skill levels of informal workers were identified as key constraints,” a 2012 report of National Statistical Commission says.

According to the last census (2011) data, around 60 percent of India’s population is in the working age group (15-59 years). Thus, India currently has a ‘demographic dividend’, meaning it has a bigger labour force than the population dependant on it.