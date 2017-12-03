App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Dec 03, 2017 12:23 PM IST | Source: PTI

Skipper for over 50% stake in JV with Israel's MetzerPlas

The project will boost Skipper's existing PVC pipes business, as the proposed company will source about 30 percent input materials.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Skipper Ltd is looking at over 50 percent stake in the proposed joint venture with Israel's MetzerPlas Cooperative Agricultural Organisation for foray into the drip irrigation sector.

The board of directors of Kolkata-based Skipper have given in-principal approval to form the joint venture with MetzerPlas. "We are negotiating, as details of the joint venture are being discussed with MetzerPlas. But, we will retain at least 50 percent or more stake in the JV," Devesh Bansal, director, Skipper, told PTI. MetzerPlas, one of the top five drip irrigation companies of Israel, is bullish on India, Bansal said. It already operates in several countries through the joint venture model.

He said at least two states in south India, including Telangana, were being evaluated for site selection.

The project will boost Skipper's existing PVC pipes business, as the proposed company will source about 30 percent input materials.

The PVC vertical generates nearly 15 percent of its revenue, while the rest comes from power transmission and distribution operations.

The domestic industry size of drip irrigation is estimated at over Rs 5,000 crore, and the company expects this sector to grow at a robust pace in the next few years.

tags #Business #Skipper Ltd

most popular

Stay with winners! More than 100 stocks hit fresh record high in November which rose up to 50%

Stay with winners! More than 100 stocks hit fresh record high in November which rose up to 50%

India has the potential to become a $10 trillion economy by 2030: Mukesh Ambani

India has the potential to become a $10 trillion economy by 2030: Mukesh Ambani

Nissan sues India over outstanding dues; seeks over $770 million

Nissan sues India over outstanding dues; seeks over $770 million

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.