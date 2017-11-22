Simplex Infrastructures expect orders to reflect in revenue from Q3 onwards

Simplex Infrastructures is in focus as the company has won Rs 524 crore order from NBCC for a construction of IIT buildings at Bhubaneswar.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, Rajiv Mundhra, Executive Chairman of Simplex Infrastructures spoke at length about the order win and the latest happenings in the company.

Mundra said that the margin on NBCC order is slightly better than average.

He further said that the current order book stands at Rs 18,000 crore.

He expects orders to reflect in revenue from Q3 onwards.

We are taking jobs which are executable and within our bandwidth, Mundra added.