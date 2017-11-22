App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Nov 22, 2017 03:19 PM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Simplex Infrastructures expect orders to reflect in revenue from Q3 onwards

Simplex Infrastructures in focus as the company has won Rs 524 crore order from NBCC for a construction of IIT buildings at Bhubaneswar.

CNBC TV18 @moneycontrolcom

Simplex Infrastructures is in focus as the company has won Rs 524 crore order from NBCC for a construction of IIT buildings at Bhubaneswar.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, Rajiv Mundhra, Executive Chairman of Simplex Infrastructures spoke at length about the order win and the latest happenings in the company.

Mundra said that the margin on NBCC order is slightly better than average.

He further said that the current order book stands at Rs 18,000 crore.

He expects orders to reflect in revenue from Q3 onwards.

We are taking jobs which are executable and within our bandwidth, Mundra added.

Watch accompanying video for more details.

tags #Business #Simplex Infrastructures

most popular

Moneycontrol Research’s Diwali Dozen portfolio sparkles, and it’s time for a tweak

Moneycontrol Research’s Diwali Dozen portfolio sparkles, and it’s time for a tweak

Any loss of popularity for Modi's reforms in Gujarat polls could spell trouble for markets

Any loss of popularity for Modi's reforms in Gujarat polls could spell trouble for markets

Govt to target benami deals via mandatory Aadhaar linkage with property deals

Govt to target benami deals via mandatory Aadhaar linkage with property deals

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.