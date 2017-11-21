Simplex Infrastructures bags Rs 524-cr order from NBCC

Simplex Infrastructures today said it has bagged a Rs 524-crore order from state-owned NBCC for construction of institutional buildings in Odisha.

"We have received an order from NBCC (India) Ltd for Rs 524 crore for construction of institutional buildings in Bhubaneswar, Odisha," Simplex Infrastructures said in a BSE filing.

The scrip was trading 10.68 per cent higher at Rs 577.65 on the BSE today.