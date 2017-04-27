Siam to file review petition today, seeks window to sell old BS 3 stock

Moneycontrol News

The Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers will file a review petition before the Supreme Court today against the apex court’s ruling which banned sale of Bharat Stage III (BS 3) vehicles after March 31.

Commercial vehicle makers like Tata Motors, Ashok Leyland, VE Commercial Vehicles and Mahindra & Mahindra are saddled with nearly 45,000 units of unsold BS 3 stock valued at least at Rs 4,000 crore.

While some of these companies such as Tata Motors and Ashok Leyland have started the process of upgrading their effected inventory to BS 4 level there are still those vehicles which can neither be sold outside the country nor can they be converted to BS 4.

“SIAM will file a review petition today against the ban”, said a top ranking executive from one of the affected companies.

“The Ministry of Heavy Industries and SIAM are working together seeking a legal remedy to this ban”, said another top executive from a different company declining to be identified.

While Tata Motors is believed to have the biggest inventory of unsold BS 3 vehicles totaling 15,000 units Chennai-based Ashok Layland has about 10,664 and Delhi-based VE Commercial Vehicles has about 1,500 of BS 3 stock.

Mumbai-based Mahindra & Mahindra had a stock of 15,000 vehicles by close of business hours on March 31 valued at approximately Rs 1,500 crore. Apart from large trucks these also include commercial three-wheelers.

“We are asking the court to allow us for a small window that will allow us to liquidate the stock”, said the above mentioned person.

Around 8,000-8,500 of the BS 3 lot of Tata Motors will be exported to Nepal, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh on an as-is-where-is-basis, the shipments of which has already begun. About 90 percent of the remaining 6,500-7,000 will be upgraded to BS 4, a senior company executive said today.

If the SC relents and allows sale of BS 3 stock to be sold in the domestic market industry watchers say it would take a maximum of 30-40 days to exhaust the stock even with heavy discounting.

It has to be noted here that buyers had already advanced purchases to a large extent in the run-up to the SC verdict in March. This could play spoilsport for the manufacturer looking for faster liquidation of the BS 3 stock.

During a media interaction yesterday Ravindra Pisharody, executive director (Commercial Vehicles), Tata Motors, said, “We have started with the conversion process to BS 4 but we are not moving very fast for those products which we cannot upgrade to BS 4 because the cost is very high”.

Taking to Moneycontrol last week Vinod Dasari, Managing Director, Ashok Leyland said, “About 95 percent of the BS-III vehicles were with us, not dealers as they are on a cash and carry basis. So we have already started the process of upgrading them to BS 4 and already 250 of them are upgraded using our indigenously developed iEGR technology”.

For Ashok Leyland it will take 2-3 months to convert all the BS 3 units to BS-IV which will incur a cost of Rs 20,000 per vehicle.