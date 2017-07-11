Jul 11, 2017 09:51 PM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18
Shortage of drugs? Ground report from Mumbai's markets
Is there a shortage of drugs in the country as a fallout of GST? There have been mixed reports on the availability of key lifesaving drugs. CNBC-TV18's Archana Shukla stepped out to do a check on the ground situation.
