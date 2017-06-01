App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Jun 01, 2017 04:50 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Under this “Digital Offline Model”, the company creates a location-wise credit profile for local grocery and telecom store owners and records their transaction data under it

ShopX targets offline retail space with easy loans to shopkeepers

MoneyControl News

In what seems like a move to directly lock horns with the operation model of India’s e-commerce system, Bangalore-based ShopX has come up with a new strategy to expand in the digital offline retail space by providing credit to local retail stores.

The company aims to provide loans worth Rs 100 crore through a new credit pool system called ‘SHOPX Suvidha’, that will offer easy repayment terms for registered retailers.

‘Digital offline’, or assisted e-commerce, is a new model to reach out to a substantial lot of customers reluctant to transaction online, without burning cash on customer acquisition. Amazon’s ‘Udaan’, Storeking, Just Buy Live and Shotang are some of the other experimenters in this space.

“Small retailers form an integral part of the Indian economy, however they are mostly underserved by formal lending institutions. Factors like non-availability of reliable credit history have so far hindered their growth and scalability,” said Amit Sharma, CEO and Co-Founder of ShopX.

Under this “Digital Offline Model”, the company creates a location-wise credit profile for local grocery and telecom store owners and records their transaction data under it.

Banks and NBFCs will also be allowed to leverage the same data to offer credit to ShopX retailers.

“SHOPX Suvidha is yet another step in our vision to build an alternate e-commerce ecosystem based on the ‘Digital Offline’ model,” Sharma added.

The platform has managed to raise USD 10 million from investors and roped in big names like Nandan Nilekani, Jagdish Kini, Pramod Varma and BS Nagesh on board.

Within two years of its launch, the company serves a 45,000 plus retailer base across 230 towns, covering a total of 10 states in southern and western India.

The target is to get 10 lakh retailers on board in three to five years, as it becomes a pan-India operator.

