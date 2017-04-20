ShopX enters into strategic tie-up with Puma

Digital offline platform ShopX has entered into a strategic tie-up with Puma, which would help the German sportswear firm scale up its footwear business in tier II markets.

Puma will leverage ShopX's digital offline model to scale up its footwear business and help it establish presence in over 1,500 retail outlets in tier II markets, ShopX said in a statement.

ShopX CEO and Co-Founder Amit Sharma said: "Puma's brand pull, popularity, wide range of products, competitive pricing along with our wide and relevant distribution base should work as catalysts in making this partnership a success."

ShopX, in which former UIDAI chairman and Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani is a strategic investor, has built logistics efficiency through its "LMDN" last mile delivery network.

"This will result in highly ROI driven retailer outreach for Puma. On the other hand, Direct brand partnerships through ShopX's platform will help retailers get access to the entire range of Puma's sports footwear category," the company said.

Within a year of launch, ShopX has empowered 45,000 retail partners across 230 towns in 10 states; serving more than 3 million customers.

The company aims to provide the 600-million middle-income population in India access to digital commerce through its retailer partners.