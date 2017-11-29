App
Nov 29, 2017 07:05 PM IST | Source: PTI

Shopmatic, GoDaddy announce strategic alliance

Shopmatic customers will continue enjoying the benefits of being enlisted on the platform on the back of an ecosystem that fosters their business growth.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Shopmatic, a Singapore-based e-commerce company that enables merchants to take their businesses online, entered into a strategic partnership with GoDaddy. Customers of GoDaddy, the world’s largest cloud platform dedicated to small, independent ventures, will now have a seamless way to connect their domain name to Shopmatic’s webstore offering to build a global online presence.

Similarly, Shopmatic customers will be able to view and purchase .net, .org, .com and .in domain names from GoDaddy, a Shopmatic release said today. GoDaddy's mission is to give customers the online tools, insights and support to transform their ideas and personal initiatives into success and help small businesses and entrepreneurs reach customers around the world by giving them an easy, affordable way to get their ventures online.

This partnership will allow Shopmatic merchants to secure a desired domain name from GoDaddy, as well as the ability to easily direct customers to an existing website, blog, marketplace or any social media profile with a single click, it said. "As a global e-commerce company, our primary focus is to offer an online platform for merchants and individual business owners which helps them in reaching out to a bigger audience and accelerates their business," Shopmatic CEO Anurag Avula said in the release.

"This partnership with GoDaddy will empower our growing user base further with the right tools in building a distinctive presence online," he added. Shopmatic customers will continue enjoying the benefits of being enlisted on the platform on the back of an ecosystem that fosters their business growth, Avula said. GoDaddy domain customers can seamlessly connect to Shopmatic to leverage the popularity of the platform for access to millions of customers across the country, he added.

