Shop till you drop: Flipkart & Amazon to offer mega discounts this May

Moneycontrol News

Two of the country’s biggest e-commerce companies, Amazon and Flipkart, will simultaneously be launching their big annual sales this May. While Amazon’s ‘Great India Sale’ is scheduled from May 11 to 14, Flipkart will follow with its ‘Big 10’ sale from May 14 to 18.

Through its Big 10 sale, named so as it celebrates its tenth anniversary, Flipkart will offer nearly 80 percent discount across merchandise and expects a three-to-four-fold increase in revenue from the sale. Myntra, owned by Flipkart, will concurrently launch a sale on its site along with the parent. Amazon, too, plans to put on offer thousands of blockbuster deals at never-seen-before prices.

Smartphones, televisions, consumer electronics, fashion and accessories will remain key focus areas for both Flipkart and Amazon. Apart from discounted rates, additional benefits in the form of cash-backs on digital payments will also be on offer.

The sellers on both the e-marketplace platforms are getting ready to offer their best products at competitive prices. Some vendors told the Economic Times they have been asked to offer heavy discounts. The companies will in turn partially compensate the vendors by charging a lower margin.

Both Amazon and Flipkart are busy stocking up products for the sale and are said to currently have four times the usual stock levels.

For Flipkart, this will be the first time organising a five-day sale besides 'The Big Billion Days' sale, which was held from October 2 to 6 last year. To celebrate the tenth anniversary it also plans to offer 10 big benefits to all customers.