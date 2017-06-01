App
Jun 01, 2017 09:24 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Shinjini Kumar to lead Citi India's Consumer Banking division from June 24

Kumar joins Citi India from Paytm where she currently is the Chief Executive Officer. She will take up the position at Citi India from June 24.

Shinjini Kumar to lead Citi India's Consumer Banking division from June 24

Moneycontrol News

Global banking major Citi on Thursday announced the appointment of Shinjini Kumar as the new head of its Consumer Banking vertical in India. As Consumer Business Manager, Global Consumer Banking, India, Kumar will lead the firm's retail banking, wealth management, cards and mortgages in India portfolios.

“We are truly excited to have Shinjini lead our successful consumer franchise in India. With over 25 years of diverse experience in banking and financial services, she has a deep understanding of the Indian market and its evolving consumer behaviour and trends,” Anand Selvakesari, head of Consumer Banking for Asia-Pacific said,

Kumar joins Citi India from Paytm where she currently is the Chief Executive Officer. She will take up the position at Citi India from June 24.

She worked with Reserve Bank of India (RBI) for 17 years, where she handled foreign direct investments, technology transfer and external borrowings besides conducting on-site and off-site supervision of banks and NBFCs.

She also spent five years with PwC, where she was leading the Banking and Capital Markets practice, regulatory matters, and companies in FinTech, Microfinance, NBFC and telecom industries.

Kumar holds a Masters of Arts in Public Policy from the University of Texas and Masters of Arts in English Literature from the University of Delhi.
