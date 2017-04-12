App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Travel Café
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Apr 12, 2017 02:18 PM IST | Source: PTI

Shilpa Medicare gets EIR from USFDA for Raichur facilities

"The USFDA has issued an EIR for the company's Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) manufacturing facilities located at Raichur, Karnataka which was inspected between December 12-16, 2016. The inspection has now been closed by the USFDA," Shilpa Medicare said in a BSE filing.

Shilpa Medicare gets EIR from USFDA for Raichur facilities

Shilpa Medicare today said the US health regulator has issued an Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) for its manufacturing facilities located at Raichur in Karnataka.

"The USFDA has issued an EIR for the company's Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) manufacturing facilities located at Raichur, Karnataka which was inspected between December 12-16, 2016. The inspection has now been closed by the USFDA," Shilpa Medicare said in a BSE filing.

USFDA releases a copy of the EIR to the establishment that was the subject of an FDA or FDA-contracted inspection when the agency determines the inspection to be closed.

It further said: "The company had submitted a detailed corrective and preventive action (CAPA) plan to the regulator within the stipulated timelines in response to the form 483 issued at the end of inspection. The USFDA has reviewed the CAPA and has found them acceptable".

Form 483 is issued when an investigator observes any possible violation of the laid-down rules.

Shares of the company were trading 5.60 percent higher at Rs 720.65 on BSE.

tags #Business #Karnataka #Shilpa Medicare #USFDA

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.