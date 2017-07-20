Shifting to FRP-based pricing will be a win-win situation for companies & farmers: ISMA

The Uttar Pradesh (UP) government has been sent a letter from the Central Ministry on scrapping the state administrative prices (SAP) on sugarcane. They have been told to keep prices under fair and remunerative prices (FRP) with Rangarajan formula.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, Sanjay Tapriya, Director of Simbhaoli Sugar Mills and Abinash Verma, Director General of Indian Sugar Mills' Association (ISMA) spoke about the same.

This is the most opportune time in UP to shift from SAP regime to the FRP regime, said Tapriya.

UP cane has been governed by specific act and that act has been approved and since there is a law, the UP government is not obliged and that is why this letter is recommendatory, he said.

When central government advises state government to give up its powers, it is not a legal battle, said Verma of ISMA.

This is a clear and specific advisory from central government. I think that UP government will probably fall in line, he said.

One also needs to see whether the farmers will benefit or suffer from this programme. Rangarajan committee formula talks about the revenue realisation of the sugar mills, so no farmer is going to suffer. Some farmers may even gain because of this formula, Verma added.

“Yes, it is going to be a win-win situation for both the farmers and the industry,” Verma further mentioned.

According to Verma, this formula will ensure that the millers will be able to pay as per their revenue realisation.