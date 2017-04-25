Shapoor Mistry quits from Indian Hotels board

Tata group hospitality firm Indian Hotels Co Ltd today said Shapoor Mistry has resigned as director of the company with immediate effect.

The company, however, did not disclose reasons for his resignation.

Shapoor Mistry, elder brother of ousted Tata Sons Chairman Cyrus Mistry, is the Chairman of Shapoorji Pallonji & Co Ltd.

He was inducted on the board of the company in 2003 as a non-executive Director.

Earlier this month, K B Dadiseth had also resigned as an independent director from Indian Hotels Co Ltd. He was among the independent directors of the company, who had supported Cyrus Mistry last year during the fight with Tata Sons.