App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Presented byMotilal Oswal
Days hours minutes
Nerolac
Presented by :

Co-Presenting Sponsor :

Capital Trade

Powered by :

Godrej Properties

Associate Sponsors :

Aegon Life
LIC Housing Finance
Indiabulls
PresentsBudget 2018

Co-Presenting Sponsor

Capital Trade

Associate Sponsors

  • Indiabulls
  • Aegon Life
  • Image 3
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Jan 12, 2018 04:10 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Shalby Hospitals : Q3FY18 margins decline, valuation expensive

Given that the repayments were made in the month of December, the interest cost is expected to reduce further starting Q4FY18.

Ruchi Agrawal @ruchiagrawal

Post the recent listing and a weak performance since then, Shalby Hospitals reported a tepid set of Q3FY18 numbers. While the revenue at Rs 97.3 crore was up 30 percent YoY (year on year) and EBITDA (earnings before interest depreciation and tax) grew 10 percent YoY, EBITDA margins at 21.7 percent were down 15 percent YoY. Profit after tax during the period was down almost 52 percent YoY and 26 percent QoQ.

image 1

Despite a jump in revenues, operating profitability during the quarter was impacted by a sharp increase in operating and employee expenses by almost 39 percent. According to the management, this was majorly due to additional expenditure from expansion and new hospitals and bed additions during the quarter. Margins are expected to look up with improvement in occupancies at new units in the coming quarters. Moreover, given that Q3 is a seasonally weak quarter owing to Diwali, the management expects performance to stabilise in Q4.

Utilisation of IPO proceeds

related news

Utilisation of IPO proceeds towards repayments enabled the company to reduce the mounting debt on the balance sheet and there was a slight fall in the finance cost during the quarter. Given that the repayments were made in the month of December, the interest cost is expected to reduce further starting Q4FY18. The repayment would also improve the debt equity profile for the company.

Image - 2

Valuations

Image - 3

The company is currently trading at a PE of 43x trailing earnings with an operating margin profile of around 21 percent which seems attractive compared to peers. However, owing to high debt, the EV/EBITDA of the hospital chain is substantially higher than peer average at 37x.

Overall, the current earning trajectory and near term visibility promise little upside. Given the planned capex and substantially low financial numbers till date, we expect full year performance to reflect timid or little growth.

tags #Companies

most popular

Top 5 stocks which could turn out to be ‘Dark Horse’ of the year 2018; do you own them?

Top 5 stocks which could turn out to be ‘Dark Horse’ of the year 2018; do you own them?

Goodyear India – Strong financials and reasonable valuations merit a look

Goodyear India – Strong financials and reasonable valuations merit a look

Infosys to announce Q3 earnings on Friday; here are 5 key things to watch out

Infosys to announce Q3 earnings on Friday; here are 5 key things to watch out

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.