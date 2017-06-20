Seven Maruti models in top 10 best selling PVs in May

Maruti Suzuki India maintained its leadership position in the domestic passenger vehicle (PV) market in May, with seven of its models featuring in the top 10 selling brands last month.

According to the latest data from Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), in the top 10 best passenger vehicles, Maruti's Alto retained the top position in May with 23,618 units, as against 19,874 units in May last year.

The company's premium hatchback Swift was the second best selling model with 16,532 units as compared with 12,355 units in May last year.

Its compact car Wagon R retained third position, selling 15,471 units. The company had sold 13,231 units of the model in the same month last year.

The car market leader's premium hatchback Baleno stood at fourth position with sale of 14,629 units during the last month.

Rival Hyundai's compact car Grand i10 stood at fifth position last month with 12,984 units. The company had sold 12,055 units of the vehicle in the same period last year.

Maruti's compact SUV Vitara Brezza stood at sixth position with 12,375 units in May. It was at tenth position in the corresponding period last year with 7,193 unit sales.

Hyundai's Elite i20 stood at seventh position with sale of 10,667 units last month, while Maruti's compact sedan Dzire with sale of 9,073 units took eighth position in May.

Hyundai's compact SUV Creta came ninth with sale of 8,377 units. Maruti's multi utility vehicle Ertiga stood at tenth place with sale of 7,121 units.

Maruti's Dzire Tour, Celerio and Toyota's multi utility vehicle Innova failed to make it to the top ten list. They had featured in the top ten passenger vehicle list in May last year.