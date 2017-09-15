Setting aside Rs 1 Lakh for the iPhone X? For that money, here's a list of bikes you can buy

Apple smashed all price records in India when it announced details of the iPhone X which is set for a November launch. The top-of-the-line 256GB model of the phone will cost Rs 102,000 while the 64GB variants will cost Rs 89,000.

The US tech giant also showcased four variants of the iPhone 8 and 8 Plus a few days ago with prices starting at Rs 64,000, making India the most expensive market in the world for the new handset.

But those who wonder what that amount could buy from the automotive space, here is the brief compilation of the list. All prices are ex-showroom, Mumbai.

The Pulsar 220F, one the fastest bikes from Bajaj, is priced at Rs 90,445 well below the top-end variant of iPhone X. The latest addition to the Pulsar line-up, the NS 160, priced at Rs 80,648. All the three Avengers – Street 150, Street 220 and Cruise 220 – can be yours for less than Rs 1 lakh.

The Apache RTR 200 is the most expensive and the most powerful motorcycle from TVS Motors. Yet the bike is still cheaper than the iPhone X at Rs 92,800. All the other models under the Apache brand fall well under Rs 1 lakh.

Formerly, Yamaha’s flagship models FZ and Fazer can be bought for Rs 81,040 and Rs 88,143, respectively. These 150cc bikes are the most expensive in their segment. With a little stretch of the budget even premium bikes such as Bajaj Dominar, Yamaha FZ 25 and Fazer 25 could be under the reach.

India’s two-wheeler growth story has been driving on scooters for the past several quarters. They now command one-third share of the two-wheeler market. For the price of the top-end iPhone X, one can buy not one but two scooters.

For instance, India’s largest selling scooter Honda Activa is priced at Rs 52,461 while the second best-seller TVS Jupiter is available for Rs 51,562. Together with dealer and company discounts two units of both scooters can be had for below Rs 1 lakh.

Premium scooters like the Aprilia SR 150 priced at Rs 68,463 and the Vespa priced at Rs 70,273 is well below Rs 1 lakh. Even the top-of-the-line Vespa SXL 150 Matt Red variant is priced at Rs 94,046.