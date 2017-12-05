App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Dec 05, 2017 12:56 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sequoia Capital sells its Just Dial stake for Rs 51.56 crore

The shares were picked up by HDFC Mutual Fund.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Sequoia Capital sold 1.03 million shares of the local search engine Just Dial on Monday.

Data from the National Stock Exchange shows that Sequoia Capital India Growth Investment Holdings 1 sold 455,000 shares at Rs 500.05 apiece, and SCI Growth Investments 2 sold 575,000 shares for Rs 501.54 per share.

The shares were picked up by HDFC Mutual Fund, worth Rs 51.56 crore.

According to a Mint report, Sequoia Capital cut down on its Just Dial stake from 5.17 percent to 2.18 percent.

related news

On November 22, Sequoia Capital sold nearly 1 percent stake in local search engine for around Rs35 crore, while on 5 September, Sequoia Capital sold a total of 3.6 million Just Dial shares worth approximately Rs135 crore.

Sequoia Capital first invested in Just Dial in 2009, along with SAIF Partners and Tiger Global. Sequoia invested Rs16.44 crore at the time.

According to the report, Tiger Global sold its entire Just Dial stake in 2015.

Just Dial was founded by V.S.S. Mani in 1996, and has been offering local search services since 1996, by helping people find relevant businesses and service providers in their immediate vicinity.

Just Dial’s revenues in fiscal 2017 was Rs 718.61 crore. This was up 4 percent from the previous fiscal, where net profit declined by 14 percent in fiscal 2017 to Rs121.34 crore.

On Monday, shares of Just Dial lost 3.44 percent to close at Rs492.2 on the Bombay Stock Exchange, while the benchmark Sensex gained 0.11 percent to close at 32,869.72 points.

tags #Business #Companies #Sequoia Capital

most popular

Shalby Hospitals IPO opens today. Should you subscribe to the issue?

Shalby Hospitals IPO opens today. Should you subscribe to the issue?

Top 15 unloved stocks on D-Street rose up to 38%; are you ignoring them too?

Top 15 unloved stocks on D-Street rose up to 38%; are you ignoring them too?

Salil Parekh takes charge: Will he continue with Vishal Sikka's vision for Infosys?

Salil Parekh takes charge: Will he continue with Vishal Sikka's vision for Infosys?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.