May 02, 2017 04:11 PM IST | Source: PTI

SeQuent's arm Alivira gets USFDA nod for Vizag API facility

Drug firm SeQuent Scientific today said its arm Alivira has received approval from the US health regulator for its animal health API facility in Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh.

Alivira has received United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) approval for its multi-product animal health active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) facility in Visakhapatnam, SeQuent Scientific said in a filing to the BSE.

The facility was inspected for the first time by the USFDA in November 2016 and has now received Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) from the regulator, it added.

The receipt of the EIR will enable Alivira's entry into USD 8 billion veterinary healthcare market in the US, SeQuent Scientific said. "We are pleased with the USFDA approval for our animal health API facility, which is a critical milestone in our journey to build a global animal health business out of India," Alivira MD Manish Gupta said.

While the company is already working with most of the leading animal health companies the world over, this approval will enable it to expand its reach and consolidate relationship with these enterprises, he added.

Alivira Animal Health Ltd is a wholly-owned subsidiary of SeQuent Scientific. It has six manufacturing facilities. The stock of SeQuent Scientific today closed at Rs 125.50 on the BSE, up 0.56 per cent.

