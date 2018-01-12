Seeing bright future & huge demand coming in: Good Luck India

Good Luck India is the stock in focus after its 41 percent upmove since the start of this year. What's got the stock buzzing? In an interview with CNBC-TV18, MC Garg, Chairman of the company discussed about the same.

We are looking for a bright future and a huge demand coming in, he said.

The long-term debt of the company is around Rs 116 crore and working capital is around Rs 300 crore, so total debt is around Rs 400 crore, he added.

The plant is likely to be commissioned by May and it will take another three-four months to ramp-up the capacity, said Garg.

Total gross revenue will be about Rs 1,400-1,500 crore this year and next year we expect it to be around Rs 1,750-1,800 crore, he further mentioned.