See positive change for defence orders in Q1,Q2 of FY18: Walchandnagar Ind

The Modi government adopted a multi-pronged strategy to boost India's defence manufacturing capabilities. 30 months ago, the government decided to jumpstart the public sector undertaking (PSU) dominated defence production arena by pitching it as a lead sector for its 'Make in India' scheme.

While the high-pitched campaign has led to record foreign direct investment (FDI) inflows overall, foreign companies are still not convinced about Indian defence opportunity.

In an interview with CNBC-TV18, GK Pillai, MD & CEO of Walchandnagar Industries spoke about the latest happenings in his company and sector.

Below is the verbatim transcript of the interview.

Prashant: There is a lot of hype around the entire defence opportunity but why haven't inflows into the sector picked up according to you?

A: As you rightly said, when the new government came into power, a lot of emphasis was put with regard to opening up of the defence sector to both Indian private sector as well as also opening up with foreign partners and allowing FDI starting from 49 percent to even up to 100 percent but in spite of that the real inflow of FDI has been very low and at the same time even for the Indian manufacturers of defence products, they also did not have much of a euphoria in terms of inflow of business.

If you analyse the whole thing, one has seen that there has been some sort of scepticism among foreign manufactures that how Indian system will work with regards to the defence production in public or private sector, so that has slowed down. In spite of making it even 100 percent, one of the points which were there the state of the art technology was put as for allowing 100 percent which they have now changed to modern technology. I think that will make some change as far as the foreign investments are concerned.

Let me talk about the Indian manufacturers, the existing Indian manufacturers who are already in the defence sector, companies like Walchandnagar Industries or others who are there, a midlevel player, we were very euphoric when this announcement came about three years back, but for the last three years there has been not much of a positive activity as far as order inflow was concerned, things were still going very slow. Having said that I would also say that the last three-four months has seen a big positive change, a lot of the defence related orders are getting finalised in the last couple of months and I have a feeling that perhaps the next couple of months, the Q1 and the Q2 of this financial year, there will be a positive change. I am also looking at some of the large deals which

Having said that I would also say that the last three-four months has seen a big positive change, a lot of the defence related orders are getting finalised in the last couple of months and I have a feeling that perhaps the next couple of months, the Q1 and the Q2 of this financial year, there will be a positive change. I am also looking at some of the large deals which has happened in the recent past, with regards to various guns etc, many of the offset requirements again will be met by the Indian companies. So though the sector has not witnessed a growth what we have been expecting but perhaps let us hope, let us be positive and see that the next one-two years there should be some improvement in the inflow of orders for defence manufacturers.

So though the sector has not witnessed a growth as expected, let us be positive and see that the next one-two years there should be some improvement in the inflow of orders for defence manufacturers.