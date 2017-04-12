See no incremental flow of new stress: Axis Bank's Jairam Sridharan

In an interview with CNBC-TV18 & its Guest Editor - Adrian Mowat, MD & Chief Asian and Emerging Market Equity Strategist at JPMorgan, Jairam Sridharan, CFO of Axis Bank spoke about the business outlook and declining stress in the system overall.

He said that incremental flow of new stress is not happening.

Latha: We have been getting the news from the government that there is going to be some kind of fresh rules or committees to help the resolution of stressed assets but what is your sense. Is stress declining at all with steel prices rising and Ujwal DISCOM Assurance Yojana (UDAY) scheme taking away some loans? Is stress generally declining?

A: Yes, I do think that stress is declining in the system overall. Look at this from three aspects - 1) the stock of problems; stress problems that the industry has had and while the stock is reducing and as more and more recognition of stress is happening across the banking system but the stock is still there and it is still meaningful. So from a stock perspective it has come down but you are going to see continuing impacts of that into the next year 2) there is a flow question like incremental flow of new stress; new sectors that are getting stressed or new companies within the stressed sectors that are getting problematic etc, there are very clear indications that that is not happening that you are actually not seeing new sources of stress formation and 3) recognised stress, which has already been recognised by the system but where provisioning is not yet fully completed in the banking system and there you are going to continue to see for already recognised accounts, you are going to see continued push towards provisioning and provisioning coverage. So these are the three ways I would put it. I think new flow certainly got embedded. Old stock of problems still persists; the stock hasn't come down apart from the recognition and provisioning, still there is some room to go.