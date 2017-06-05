App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GEStepAhead
  • GrowMyMoney
  • Prosperity Hub
  • World Environment Day
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Jun 05, 2017 10:11 PM IST | Source: PTI

Sebi settles case with individual on payment of over Rs 3 lakh

Markets regulator Sebi has settled a case with one Veeranjaneyulu Chirumamilla related to alleged disclosure lapses in his share transactions of Covidh Technologies Ltd.

Sebi settles case with individual on payment of over Rs 3 lakh

Markets regulator Sebi has settled a case with one Veeranjaneyulu Chirumamilla related to alleged disclosure lapses in his share transactions of Covidh Technologies Ltd.

Chirumamilla has paid over Rs 3.13 lakh towards settlement charges under the Sebi regulations.

"The pending adjudication proceedings initiated against the noticee ... are disposed of," Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) said in a settlement order issued today.

It was alleged that Chirumamilla failed to make requisite disclosures to the stock exchange(s) with respect to transactions done by him in the shares of Covidh Technologies (formerly known as Aptus Industries), though the shareholding pattern of the firm for the quarters ending March, June and September 2013 showed changes.

While the adjudicating proceedings were in progress, Chirumamilla had submitted an application with Sebi for settlement of the proceedings.

The settlement terms proposed by Chirumamilla were considered by Sebi's High Powered Advisory Committee (HPAC), which then recommended the case for settlement upon payment of Rs 3 lakh by the individual. The recommendation of HPAC was also accepted by the panel of whole time members of Sebi.

Last month, Chirumamilla paid settlement amount of Rs 3 lakh as well as an interest of Rs 13,315 for delay in making payment.

Accordingly, Sebi has disposed of the adjudication proceedings initiated against the individual.

However, Sebi said that enforcement actions, including commencing or reopening of the proceedings, could be initiated if any representation made by the firm is discovered to be untrue.

However, Sebi said that if any representations made by Chirumamilla in the settlement proceedings is subsequently found to be untrue, enforcement actions including restoring or initiating the proceedings can be commenced against him.

tags #Business #Companies

Related news

X
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.