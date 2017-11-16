SEBI plans to revamp decade-old norms of registrar & transfer agents

The Securities and Exchanges Board of India (SEBI) is in the process of revamping the decade-old norms under which registrar and transfer agents (RTAs) have been operating so far. Registrar and transfer agents are trusts or institutions which keep a detailed log of investors and their transactions.

With a view to widening the scope of RTAs, SEBI is now keen to have banks and companies to maintain records of investor transactions, too. This, and a number of proposals were floated by the market regulator in the meeting it held last week with bank officials, RTAs and depositories. The market regulator is also known to have come up with the idea of increasing the time-period from 3 years to 8 years for which such records are maintained. This will ensure that only serious players come forward to be an RTA.

Moneycontrol learns from a source privy to inside information that SEBI may publish new norms in the next 2-3 months.

Further, SEBI may make it mandatory for a registrar and transfer agent to appoint an internal auditor who will assess the work of the RTA. It is believed that erring RTAs, whose job is also to ensure that investors receive dividends and bonus shares on time, will now fall in line.

SEBI will stem the illegal practice of investors transferring dividends to another person on his behalf to avoid paying taxes. Currently, a shareholder can transfer his dividend to another person by his order.

“SEBI will discuss these issues with the I-T Department and the Legal Department and will be taking a final call on this regulation,” a source close to the development told Moneycontrol.

SEBI had cracked down on illegal transfer of shares and dividend money of companies when it banned registrar and transfer agent Sharepro Services and 15 individuals from the securities market in March this year.