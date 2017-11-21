App
Nov 21, 2017 10:55 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

SEBI forms panel to look into erroneous classification of firms as shell companies

In some cases, the sub-committee will make representations to the Ministry of Corporate Affairs for relief.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) will be hearing cases filed by companies complaining that they have been wrongly classified as shell companies because of technical errors, according to a report by Mint.

SEBI has formed a sub-committee under the Secondary Market and Advisory Committee (SMAC) to look into these cases.

A member of SEBI SMAC told the newspaper, "For genuine cases of small technical errors or misinterpretation, the sub-committee will make representations or help companies to make representations to the Ministry of Company Affairs (MCA) for relief."

According to the report, at least 500 listed companies were impacted when the MCA disqualified directors in September. These companies share directors who have been disqualified for associating with other firms which haven’t filed their financial statements or annual returns for three years.

related news

The report states that the sub-committee will handle cases related to the 331 suspected shell companies which SEBI had put under surveillance after receiving letter from the MCA.

In September, the market regulator had updated its board on the action being taken against suspected shell companies allegedly abetting routing of illicit funds through stock markets.

Those under scanner include over 300 listed companies and hundreds of unlisted entities and individuals, suspected of misusing the stock exchange platform for tax evasion, among other wrongdoings, a senior official said.

