Jun 19, 2017 07:16 PM IST | Source: PTI

Sebi disposes of fraud trade charges against 9 in Unitech case

Markets regulator Sebi today disposed of a case against nine entities for allegedly involving in fraudulent trading in the shares of Unitech Limited.

Markets regulator Sebi today disposed of a case against nine entities for allegedly involving in fraudulent trading in the shares of Unitech Limited.

The markets watchdog conducted a probe in the share trading of Unitech, to ascertain possible violation of PFTUP (Prohibition of Fraudulent and Unfair Trade Practices) norm as and stock broker regulation, during the period from October- December, 2008.

The investigation examined the role of the nine entities -- Genuine Stock Brokers, Transglobal Securities, BLB Ltd, OPG Securities, Ambit Securities Broking, Total Securities, Nissar Brothers, Kaushik Shah Shares & Securities and Prashant Patel -- with respect to synchronised, circular, reversal as well as self-trades and new low/high price analysis.

Sebi found that these entities "entered into self-trades on multiple occasion, yet the volume of self-trades vis-a-vis total volume in the shares of Unitech is miniscule. No mala fide intention behind self-trades executed by the noticees have been brought out in investigation".

In an order passed today Sebi Chief General Manager and Adjudicating Officer Nagendra Parakh said: "There is no evidence in the investigation report to suggest any fraudulent intention behind execution of self-trades by the noticees. Self-trades occurred because of trading in same shares by multiple trades/jobbers in brokers' own account.

"The volume of self-trade is less than one per cent of the total volume in shares of Unitech Limited. The impact of self-trades on LTP (last trade price) is also not significant on daily basis. Therefore, in compliance of Sebi policy".

Accordingly, Sebi has disposed of the case against the nine entities.

