SEBI attaches bank accounts, securities of United Breweries for defaulting on penalty payment

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has attached all bank accounts, mutual fund units and securities held by United Breweries Holdings Limited (UBHL), according to a report by The Economic Times.

SEBI said that the Vijay Mallya-owned company has defaulted on payment of a Rs 15 lakh penalty imposed by the regulator in 2015 for disclosure lapses.

SEBI also said that the company is liable to pay a total of Rs 18.5 lakh. The company is liable to pay the penalty along with an interest of 12 percent per annum, from November 2015 to November 2017, amounting to Rs 3.5 lakh and a recovery cost of Rs 1,000, the report said.

SEBI has also asked banks and mutual funds to provide details of all United Breweries' accounts and has sought information of its loan accounts and collaterals.

Vijay Mallya currently owns a 52.34 percent stake in the company. The liquor baron is in midst of an extradition case in the United Kingdom after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) issued a non-bailable warrant against him in the Rs 720 crore IDBI loan default case.

The Debt Recovery Tribunal has also ordered a State Bank of India (SBI)-led bank consortium to begin the process of recovering more than Rs 9,000 crore from Mallya.