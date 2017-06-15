Scooters put bikes on slow lane for Honda and TVS, rake in over 50% sales

There is a common thread tying together Honda, Yamaha, Suzuki, TVS and Mahindra in India. For these companies scooters generate significantly higher volumes than motorcycles even though the geared offerings outnumber the automatics.

Only a handful of automatic scooters collectively control 57 percent of the volumes of five of the nine mass market two-wheeler manufacturers that India has. Their share has risen consistently over the years fueled by new launches and upgrades.

While Honda has nine motorcycles in its portfolio 67 percent of its volumes come from just five scooters. Last year the company clocked 4.75 million in unit sales but 3.18 million of those came from scooters. The Delhi-based scooter-making behemoth, which retails the popular brand Activa, controls more than half of the domestic scooter market.

“Honda is extremely strong in the scooter market so much so that its motorcycles get dwarfed. But it has at least a couple of very strong bike brands which have picked up pace in recent months,” said a Mumbai-based analyst tracking the sector.

Honda started in India with scooters in 2001 with the Activa and subsequently launched its first motorcycle Unicorn in 2004. Shine and Unicorn are the strongest two bike brands of the company.

Similarly, until FY16, one of world’s best-known bike brands Yamaha sold motorcycles far more than scooters in India. However, this equation changed last year as scooters outstripped motorcycles.

But here again this feat was achieved by just four scooters even though Yamaha sells nine motorcycles from the same showroom. Yamaha scooters witnessed a growth of 38 percent last year and accounted for 56 percent of the company’s total domestic volumes.

The story is identical for Suzuki, TVS Motors and Mahindra which have laid greater emphasis on gearless mobility to drive volumes. While Italian niche brand Vespa (owned by Piaggio) sells only scooters in India under its banner, Bajaj Auto does not have any scooters in its line-up and depends only on motorcycles.

Last year scooter volumes jumped 11 percent to account for 32 percent of the domestic two-wheeler market, recording its highest share ever in India. This means one in every three two-wheelers sold in India is a scooter, up from one in five a few years ago.

The growth in scooters, however, has come at the cost of motorcycles. Since 2011-12 motorcycles sales have risen only 10 percent, from 10.07 million units to 11.09 million units. But in the same five-year period scooter volumes have more than doubled.

From 2.55 million units recorded in 2011-12 scooters closed last year at 5.60 million units, a growth of 119 percent, according to data supplied by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers.

Easy availability of finance, congested traffic conditions in cities, improving road network in the hinterlands and easy riding dynamics has fueled demand for scooters over the last few years. Their share is expected to go higher from here even as it continues to replace the traditional 100cc entry-level bike.