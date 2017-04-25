Schneider, IL&FS Tech bags smart city contract in Chhattisgarh

App
Apr 25, 2017 07:31 AM IST | Source: PTI

Schneider Electric India has signed a contract with NRDA for the development of the first green field integrated smart city of Naya Raipur, the company said in a statement.

Energy solutions provider Schneider Electric India today said it has along with IL&FS Technologies bagged a contract from Naya Raipur Development Authority (NRDA) to develop the first green field integrated smart city in Chhattisgarh.

Schneider Electric India has signed a contract with NRDA for the development of the first green field integrated smart city of Naya Raipur, the company said in a statement.

"This is an unique project, one whose organic growth we shall pursue aggressively. The project shall be spread across verticals and integrate these diversified segments," NRDA Chief Executive Rajat Kumar said.

Schneider will be responsible for executing the entire gamut of integrated command and control center and its overall integration covering transportation, surveillance, citizen applications, smart grid solutions, water management system and integrated building management system, it said.

This transformation shall be supported by connected products of over 100,000 IO points, edge control, applications, advance analytics, and services, the release added.

NRDA is aiming for Naya Raipur to be the first integrated city and aims to develop four pillars of smart city across, institutional (including governance/legal framework), physical, social and economic infrastructure.

Schneider Electric Infrastructure Managing Director and Vice President Prakash Chandraker said, "we shall leverage advancements in IoT, mobility, sensing, analytics, and cybersecurity technologies to make Naya Raipur a true smart city." It has also planned to set up a centralised Command and Control Center (CCC) which will be the central hub for city management and help in managing its operations and emergency response.

