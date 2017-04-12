App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Travel Café
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Apr 12, 2017 02:28 PM IST | Source: PTI

SC order credit negative for Tata Power rating: Moody's

"The Supreme Court's decision is credit negative, but does not impact TPC's Ba3 rating," said Moody's Investors Service in a release today.

SC order credit negative for Tata Power rating: Moody's

The apex court's order regarding compensatory tariff for Tata Power in view of higher coal prices is credit negative, but does not impact its Ba3 rating, Moody's said today.

"The Supreme Court's decision is credit negative, but does not impact TPC's Ba3 rating," said Moody's Investors Service in a release today.

Yesterday, the Supreme Court set aside the earlier order of the Appellate Tribunal for Electricity (ATE) which allowed relief to Tata Power Company's 100 per cent-owned subsidiary, Coastal Gujarat Power (CGPL, unrated), under the force majeure clause as per the power purchase agreement (PPA).

CGPL accounts for 38 per cent of TPC's total installed generation capacity of 10,477 mw as of March 2017.

Its 4 gw Mundra ultra mega power plant (UMPP) relies mainly on imported coal, mostly sourced from Indonesia.

The project's profitability has been impacted by the Indonesian government's decision in September 2011 to make coal available at market rates.

In the judgment, the Supreme Court has clarified that changes in the cost of fuel or the agreement becoming onerous to perform are not treated as force majeure events under the PPA.

The Supreme Court has directed CERC to hear the matter afresh and determine the amount of relief which should be granted to power generators who have been impacted by "domestic change in law" as per clause 13 of the PPA.

In 2015-16, CGPL reported an Ebitda of Rs 11.6 billion, up 31 percent from last year.

tags #Business #coal #Moodys #Supreme Court #Tata Power

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.