SBI raises bulk deposit rate by 1 percentage point across certain categories

State-owned lender State Bank of India has raised interest rate on bulk deposits by 1 percentage point across certain categories, effective Thursday.

The lender hiked interest rates by 1 percentage point across all maturities for deposits above Rs 1 crore, while rates on deposits of less than that amount were kept unchanged, having been increased by 25 basis points at the beginning of this month.

A hundred basis points make up 1 percentage point.

Post revision, SBI's rate on bulk deposits of over Rs 1 crore with a minimum tenure of 1 year stood at 5.25 percent. Senior citizens get an extra 50 basis points added to their interest rate across all maturities.

According what an SBI official told Mint, the lender increased its rates on bulk deposits to catch up with interest rates offered by other banks. Bulk deposits form 6 percent of SBI's deposit base.

In an interaction with CNBC TV18, Anshula Kant, Deputy Managing Director and Chief Financial Officer at SBI, said that even after the hike, the bank's bulk deposit rates were 100 bps lower than those offered by its peers.